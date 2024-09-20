Frank Slootman Sells 6,251 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,877,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total transaction of $435,606.40.
Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
