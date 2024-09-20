General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Mills
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Triple Witching: The Market’s Quarterly Rollercoaster
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 Stocks Set to Benefit from Recent Interest Rate Cuts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autohome’s Dividend and Buyback Make It a Strong EV Play
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.