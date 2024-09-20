Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 176.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

