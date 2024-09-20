Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

