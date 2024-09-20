GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

AMDS stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

