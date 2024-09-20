Gregory R. Bradford Sells 10,000 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $489.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.50 and a 200-day moving average of $424.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $498.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

