H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
H.I.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $13.09 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.
H.I.S. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H.I.S.
- About the Markup Calculator
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.