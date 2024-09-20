H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $13.09 on Friday. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

