HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coya Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

COYA stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 805,959 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

