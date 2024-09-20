HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
I-Mab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
