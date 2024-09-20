Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,324 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $11,161.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,599 shares in the company, valued at $974,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,328 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,724.96.

On Monday, July 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,290 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $8,397.90.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $521.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 85,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 206,184 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Stephens decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.