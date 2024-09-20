Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $389.04.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $390.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.38. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

