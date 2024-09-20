IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. IBEX has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

In other IBEX news, Director Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IBEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

