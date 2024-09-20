Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells 2,963 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $23,200.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

