Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells 2,963 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $23,200.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 355,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,137.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
