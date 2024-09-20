Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 4,282 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45.
- On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $9,690.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
NYSE CXM opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXM
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Further Reading
