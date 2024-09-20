Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells 4,282 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45.

On Monday, July 29th, Diane Adams sold 1,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $9,690.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

