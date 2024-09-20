Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of INSI opened at $17.20 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
