Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.10.
Several research firms have commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
INVH opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
