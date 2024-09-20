Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

