James J. Muchmore Sells 26,936 Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.
BAER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
