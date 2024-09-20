Jefferies Financial Group Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $62.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

CUBE stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

