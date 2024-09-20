Jill Hazelbaker Sells 40,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.