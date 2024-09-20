JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $56.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRKS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

