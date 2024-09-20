JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.21 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

