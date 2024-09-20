JTC’s (JTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.
JTC Trading Up 5.1 %
JTC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 7,857.14%.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
