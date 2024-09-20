JTC’s (JTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JTC

JTC Trading Up 5.1 %

JTC Cuts Dividend

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.19) on Tuesday. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 623.50 ($8.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,671.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,054.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 941.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. JTC’s payout ratio is currently 7,857.14%.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.