Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 372 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $379.36 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $380.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $9,858,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
