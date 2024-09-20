KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,493.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

KGHPF opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the production and sale of copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver and gold; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.