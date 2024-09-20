Kimberly Sue Montgomery Sells 28,239 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70.

Real Matters Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE:REAL opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.11 million, a PE ratio of 217.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

