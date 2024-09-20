Kooth (LON:KOO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.

Kooth Price Performance

About Kooth

Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 345.20 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2,876.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.25. Kooth has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

