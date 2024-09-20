Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

