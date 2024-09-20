Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

