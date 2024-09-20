LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.19. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

