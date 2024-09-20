Loop Capital Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RH. Bank of America boosted their price target on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.54.

NYSE RH opened at $348.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.63 and a 200-day moving average of $268.14. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $354.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 503.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

