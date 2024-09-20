Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.46.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 692,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,675,000 after buying an additional 103,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

