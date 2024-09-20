Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

