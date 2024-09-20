Morgan Stanley Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $182.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.84. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

