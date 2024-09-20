National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
National Presto Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $542.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
