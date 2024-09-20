National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $542.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

