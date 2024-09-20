Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Mary E. Godwin Sells 35,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Free Report) VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

