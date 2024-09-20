Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Mary E. Godwin Sells 35,000 Shares

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
