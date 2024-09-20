NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $602.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.69 million. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 11.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 329,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

