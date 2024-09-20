Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $3,244,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,629 shares of company stock worth $10,062,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

