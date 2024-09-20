Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVL. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Nuvalent stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,198. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

