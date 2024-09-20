Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.
OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
