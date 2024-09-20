Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oatly Group

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.