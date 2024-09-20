Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORKA. Wedbush started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

