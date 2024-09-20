Parker Harris Sells 4,200 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,020.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.87 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day moving average of $267.00. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

