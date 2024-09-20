PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Steven Richard Bailey Sells 14,130 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 2.1 %

PFSI opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $119.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.