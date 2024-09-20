Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.67) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 604.50 ($7.99).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
