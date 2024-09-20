Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. Polaris has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. Polaris’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

