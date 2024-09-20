Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,282.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,111.30.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,150.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,030.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

