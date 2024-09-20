Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Repsol has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

