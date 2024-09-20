Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPYY

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Repsol has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.