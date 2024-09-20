Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPYY
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.