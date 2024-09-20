Reviewing Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.78) -2.90 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Modular Medical and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.24%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -228.12% -178.09% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -158.18% -108.21%

Risk & Volatility

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

