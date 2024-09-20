Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sangoma Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 13,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

