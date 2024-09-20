Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,261.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

Upstart Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $19,017,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

